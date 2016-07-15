|
July 15, 2016 02:10 PM
Just 2 days after Samsung's invitation announcement about August 2nd launch event for the Galaxy Note 7 we are now seeing a long list of official Samsung accessories for the anticipated device.
July 12, 2016 10:13 PM
Samsung Electronics just posted on their global newsroom site that a launch date for Galaxy Note 7 has been scheduled for August 2nd, 2016. The event will take place at 11:00 a.m EST in New York.
August 29, 2015 12:15 AM
The question is, what does 77-52045 stands for in the world of OtterBox? The answer is very simple, it is an official OtterBox part number for a Defender case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 smartphone. This part number is for a Black color OtterBox Defender case.
It comes with a belt clip, which...
September 09, 2013 05:45 PM
Apple is set to unveil to iPhone 5S and 5C and an event tomorrow, which means that Apple fans are doing everything they can to spoil as much of the announcement as possible. C Technology has posted a clip of the 5C in action, and even has a nice close up of the blue version. People expecting...
July 18, 2013 05:36 PM
HTC have officially unveiled the little sibling to the HTC One, the HTC One Mini. The Mini will launch at a cheaper price-point and should suit those that found the HTC One to be a tad on the large side. In order to shrink down a few things had to be sacrificed, and so the Mini sports a 1.4GHz...
June 13, 2013 11:06 PM
For one day only starting this Friday Amazon will be cutting the price of the HTC One by 50%. To those of you on the fence, you now have no excuse left. This deal is good for Sprint and AT&T customers that are eligible for an upgrade. New customers, however, will get an even sweeter deal: the HTC...
June 10, 2013 11:06 PM
Is the HTC One simply too large for you? Well, don't worry, because a smaller one will be coming your way. Technically this isn't official news, but it is sourced from two different people at HTC. The HTC One Mini is said to launch in August, so expect an official announcement shortly. The HTC One...
June 04, 2013 11:07 PM
Sometimes things get better for HTC, but for the most part they just keep getting worse. HTC COO Matthew Costello has stepped down after joining in 2010. For anyone keeping track, Costello now joins an alarmingly long, and growing, list of HTC executives that have departed the company recently. So,...
June 03, 2013 11:04 PM
Verizon Wireless took to Twitter today to announce that a Verizon version of the HTC One will be launching some time this summer. Patient Verizon customers that haven't jumped ship to pick up the One on another carrier will surely be singing in the streets. No specifics were announced; no date,...
May 30, 2013 11:30 PM
Android purists have a reason to celebrate today: HTC has announced that Google will be offering the HTC One in Nexus form. The device was shown off today at Google's D11 tech conference. The HTC One Nexus will run Android as "originally intended," with no carrier bloatware. This cleaner and clear...
