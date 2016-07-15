Home News Reviews Apps Shop Forum

Tip us on news  News   Reviews   Apps

Search

Popular Reviews

Latest News

Official Samsung Galaxy Note 7 accessories are making its appearance ahead of launch

July 15, 2016 02:10 PM

Official Samsung Galaxy Note 7 accessories are making its appearance ahead of launch

Just 2 days after Samsung's invitation announcement about August 2nd launch event for the Galaxy Note 7 we are now seeing a long list of official Samsung accessories for the anticipated device.

Read More
Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 launch is set for August 2nd

July 12, 2016 10:13 PM

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 launch is set for August 2nd

Samsung Electronics just posted on their global newsroom site that a launch date for Galaxy Note 7 has been scheduled for August 2nd, 2016. The event will take place at 11:00 a.m EST in New York.

Read More
What does 77-52045 stands for from the world of OtterBox?

August 29, 2015 12:15 AM

What does 77-52045 stands for from the world of OtterBox?

The question is, what does 77-52045 stands for in the world of OtterBox? The answer is very simple, it is an official OtterBox part number for a Defender case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 smartphone. This part number is for a Black color OtterBox Defender case. It comes with a belt clip, which...

Read More
iPhone 5C video leaks ahead of event

September 09, 2013 05:45 PM

iPhone 5C video leaks ahead of event

Apple is set to unveil to iPhone 5S and 5C and an event tomorrow, which means that Apple fans are doing everything they can to spoil as much of the announcement as possible. C Technology has posted a clip of the 5C in action, and even has a nice close up of the blue version. People expecting...

Read More
The HTC One Mini is Here

July 18, 2013 05:36 PM

The HTC One Mini is Here

HTC have officially unveiled the little sibling to the HTC One, the HTC One Mini. The Mini will launch at a cheaper price-point and should suit those that found the HTC One to be a tad on the large side. In order to shrink down a few things had to be sacrificed, and so the Mini sports a 1.4GHz...

Read More
Amazon Slashing HTC One Price on Friday

June 13, 2013 11:06 PM

Amazon Slashing HTC One Price on Friday

For one day only starting this Friday Amazon will be cutting the price of the HTC One by 50%. To those of you on the fence, you now have no excuse left. This deal is good for Sprint and AT&T customers that are eligible for an upgrade. New customers, however, will get an even sweeter deal: the HTC...

Read More
HTC One Mini in the Works

June 10, 2013 11:06 PM

HTC One Mini in the Works

Is the HTC One simply too large for you? Well, don't worry, because a smaller one will be coming your way. Technically this isn't official news, but it is sourced from two different people at HTC. The HTC One Mini is said to launch in August, so expect an official announcement shortly. The HTC One...

Read More
HTC COO Steps Down After a Solid May

June 04, 2013 11:07 PM

HTC COO Steps Down After a Solid May

Sometimes things get better for HTC, but for the most part they just keep getting worse. HTC COO Matthew Costello has stepped down after joining in 2010. For anyone keeping track, Costello now joins an alarmingly long, and growing, list of HTC executives that have departed the company recently. So,...

Read More
HTC One Officially Launching on Verizon this Summer

June 03, 2013 11:04 PM

HTC One Officially Launching on Verizon this Summer

Verizon Wireless took to Twitter today to announce that a Verizon version of the HTC One will be launching some time this summer. Patient Verizon customers that haven't jumped ship to pick up the One on another carrier will surely be singing in the streets. No specifics were announced; no date,...

Read More
HTC One Nexus Incoming

May 30, 2013 11:30 PM

HTC One Nexus Incoming

Android purists have a reason to celebrate today: HTC has announced that Google will be offering the HTC One in Nexus form. The device was shown off today at Google's D11 tech conference. The HTC One Nexus will run Android as "originally intended," with no carrier bloatware. This cleaner and clear...

Read More
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Latest Reviews

April 29, 2013 09:09 PM

Review: Incipio Feather SHINE for HTC One

Sometimes it can be easier to go with quick and easy protection than something more substantial. That's where the Incipio Feather SHINE case for the HTC One comes in. This single-layer hard shell case is just about as painless as they come. Incipio's Feather line is made for those that look for...

Read More

April 26, 2013 10:11 PM

Review: Case-Mate Tough Case for the HTC One

Choosing the right dual-layer case can be more difficult than choosing the right single-layer case. The Case-Mate Tough Case for the HTC One tries to make the choice simpler by offering protection coupled with a user-friendly experience. Unlike many other dual-layer cases, the Tough Case is one of...

Read More

April 23, 2013 07:24 PM

Review: Incipio DualPro SHINE for the HTC One

For some people the only job a case has is to protect the device and anything above that is only a bonus. It can be difficult to find a case that fits both check-marks in terms of style and protection -- and let's face it, there are many ugly cases out there. The Incipio DualPro SHINE for the HTC...

Read More

April 23, 2013 05:19 PM

Review: Speck CandyShell for the HTC One

Dual-layer cases typically include two separate pieces that are used together to create the extra levels of protection. The Speck CandyShell for the HTC One is different in that it's made from two layers molded together, something which is commonly referred to as a hybrid case. The CandyShell...

Read More

April 10, 2013 08:03 PM

Review for the Official HTC Side Case

The Official HTC Side Case is exactly as it appears: a simple hip-case with a belt clip. It also happens to be very good at what it does. With a classy design and soft leather interior, it's pretty much guaranteed to please. What a case like this offers is solid protection for people that want...

Read More

March 29, 2013 08:09 PM

OtterBox Commuter Case for HTC One

The HTC One is a beautiful device, so protecting it is obviously a priority. OtterBox has a well-known reputation for providing serious, sometimes ridiculous levels of protection for a litany of devices. The Commuter Case finds a nice compromise between protection and bulk; it's able to get the job...

Read More

October 28, 2012 03:36 PM

Official HTC Silicone Gel Skin Black Reverse Case for HTC One X Review

The HTC One X is a beautiful smartphone. The only problem is that it will not stay that way if unprotected. Yes, you can go out and get an aftermarket case from many different manufacturers.

Read More

October 11, 2012 01:41 PM

HTC Sensation 4G, Sensation XE Ballistic SG Case Review

I love my HTC Sensation XE (4G). What I do not love is when I drop, bump, scratch, chip, crack, dent or smudge my HTC Sensation XE (4G). That is exactly why I went out and got myself the HTC Sensation 4G, Sensation XE Ballistic SG Case. Talk about PROTECTION.

Read More

October 08, 2012 01:46 PM

KALAIDENG Charming Case for the HTC One X Review

I thought for sure that I have seen every type of case that can be made. Apparently I was wrong. The KALAIDENG Charming Case for HTC One X is very different from every other case that I have ever seen.

Read More

October 03, 2012 05:24 PM

iMak Smart Leather Case for the HTC One X Review

I can honestly say that I have never seen a case for a smartphone like this before. I have seen leather cases, and leather flip cases but this is the first case-less, leather, flip case.

Read More
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Latest Comments


for ROM REVIEW: ■□■□ “Elegancia” GTX - Miri & Steve0007 - WM 6.5.X - V 2.0 FINAL ■□■□ By ccf888 August 04, 2016 01:46 PM

thank you Read more

for Official Russian Rom update for Touch Diamond 2 By old_liquid April 14, 2016 02:59 AM

LINK DEAD Read more

for WM6.5 English-Arabic ROM upgrades for HTC Snap & Touch Pro2 (GCC & Egypt) By elmansy March 21, 2016 10:48 PM

thanks Read more

for Official WM6.5 Updated ROM - HTC HD2 (Leo) - English Europe Version By HarunaZakari March 12, 2016 07:45 PM

helloooo please all your links for download are not working please update it,I need europe english version htc hd2 leo T8585 stock rom..................
pleeeeeeease. cant find it anywhere else. Read more

for [Mini HD] NEW * MARYONE * 23152 * [22122010] By maheshr6565 January 05, 2016 06:53 PM

Rapidshare link not working i need this roam so dev please update link Read more

for What does 77-52045 stands for from the world of OtterBox? By NightAngel79 October 16, 2015 05:59 PM

Wow, first article in 2 years? Read more

for Official WM6.5 ROM - HTC HD2 (Leo) - English Asian Version By wency October 04, 2015 04:34 AM

thinks Read more

for Official WM6.5 ROM - HTC HD2 (Leo) - English Version By 9812423104 October 01, 2015 07:49 AM

where i downlod this firmware Read more

for Official French Rom update for Touch Pro 2 By kroxe September 16, 2015 07:15 PM

JOLI Read more

for RUU_Rhodium_S_HTC_FRA_1.86.406.0 By kroxe September 16, 2015 04:25 PM

MERCI Read more

© 2009-2015 htcpedia.com. All rights reserved.